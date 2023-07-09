Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Winning numbers drawn for $615 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $615 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

The jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $615 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both options are before taxes.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Home Depot theft
Police make arrest after viral video shows thieves filling carts, walking out of Home Depot
Officials said security and medical staff responded to a male inmate, between 30 to 40 years...
HPD investigating apparent homicide at OCCC after inmate found dead in cell
White Plains Beach
Aggressive 8- to 10-foot tiger shark reported at popular Oahu surf spot
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Hawaii School Campus
This teacher provides meals and field trips to her students. She’s hoping you can help, too

Latest News

Student loan repayments are restarting. Here's how to prepare
Mahina & Sun’s serves up special Bastille Day menu with a local twist
Moped rider critically injured in hit-and-run crash on Kapiolani
Driving in Ewa Beach? You might be cruising on asphalt infused with recycled plastic
Iconic Maui bakery celebrates 40 years of serving the community