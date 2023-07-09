Skyline service enters second week as officials forecast lower ridership numbers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials are forecasting low ridership numbers for Skyline as it enters its second week of operations.

It comes after a drop in passengers after an initial five days of free rides.

When Skyline first opened on June 30, most of the rail cars where standing room only as people took advantage of free rides.

But on Saturday, more than a week later, paid ridership was significantly lower.

Rail CEO looks to extend the system — by extending rail surcharge

Meanwhile, some riders took to social media to voice their frustration with the service.

“The hours, inconsiderate. Obviously they got to extend it. Can’t close at 7 p.m.” one rider said.

“Not even able to go out to dinner.”

Officials says they plan to expand hours of operation in the next few years and will continue to make adjustments based on public feedback.

“I can say when we open to Middle Street, our hours of operation will be vastly different. We will run until midnight,” said Jon Nouchi, the deputy director for Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.

Additionally, city officials says they are pleased with the initial excitement from the more than 70,000 who rode it in the first five days of free rides.

Nouchi says he does forecast the second week of ridership to stay at 1,000 to 2,000 riders a day.

“I’m not at all alarmed at the ridership right now,” said Nouchi.

“Because people aren’t yelling at us to tear it down anymore. You know Skyline was born, it’s operating. It is here and people are asking better questions. Why doesn’t it go Ala Moana? You guys got to get it to UH.”

He says the goal is to reach 10,000 riders a day.

He doesn’t expect that to happen until at least after the summer time.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.