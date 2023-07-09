Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Skyline service enters second week as officials forecast lower ridership numbers

Here’s what to expect, and even what you can look forward to, at next week’s opening of...
Here’s what to expect, and even what you can look forward to, at next week’s opening of Skyline—-from start to finish.(Hawaii News Now)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:53 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials are forecasting low ridership numbers for Skyline as it enters its second week of operations.

It comes after a drop in passengers after an initial five days of free rides.

When Skyline first opened on June 30, most of the rail cars where standing room only as people took advantage of free rides.

But on Saturday, more than a week later, paid ridership was significantly lower.

Rail CEO looks to extend the system — by extending rail surcharge

Meanwhile, some riders took to social media to voice their frustration with the service.

“The hours, inconsiderate. Obviously they got to extend it. Can’t close at 7 p.m.” one rider said.

“Not even able to go out to dinner.”

Officials says they plan to expand hours of operation in the next few years and will continue to make adjustments based on public feedback.

“I can say when we open to Middle Street, our hours of operation will be vastly different. We will run until midnight,” said Jon Nouchi, the deputy director for Honolulu Department of Transportation Services.

Additionally, city officials says they are pleased with the initial excitement from the more than 70,000 who rode it in the first five days of free rides.

Nouchi says he does forecast the second week of ridership to stay at 1,000 to 2,000 riders a day.

“I’m not at all alarmed at the ridership right now,” said Nouchi.

“Because people aren’t yelling at us to tear it down anymore. You know Skyline was born, it’s operating. It is here and people are asking better questions. Why doesn’t it go Ala Moana? You guys got to get it to UH.”

He says the goal is to reach 10,000 riders a day.

He doesn’t expect that to happen until at least after the summer time.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot theft
Police make arrest after viral video shows thieves filling carts, walking out of Home Depot
Officials said security and medical staff responded to a male inmate, between 30 to 40 years...
HPD investigating apparent homicide at OCCC after inmate found dead in cell
White Plains Beach
Aggressive 8- to 10-foot tiger shark reported at popular Oahu surf spot
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Hawaii School Campus
This teacher provides meals and field trips to her students. She’s hoping you can help, too

Latest News

Student loan repayments are restarting. Here's how to prepare
Mahina & Sun’s serves up special Bastille Day menu with a local twist
Moped rider critically injured in hit-and-run crash on Kapiolani
Driving in Ewa Beach? You might be cruising on asphalt infused with recycled plastic
Retired HPD deputy chief: Community can help stop increasingly brazen retail theft