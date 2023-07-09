Legendary UH running back Gary Allen dies at 63

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary UH running back Gary Allen has died at the age of 63.

Many Hawaii fans call Allen UH’s most prolific rusher, holding career records for most yardage.

Allen was a four-time All American honorable mention.

He was inducted into the UH circle of honor in 1998.

“Arguably the greatest running back in the history of Hawaii‚” said Rich Miano, Allen’s former teammate. “His effervescence, his smile, he was so engaging to people and I think that’s why he was loved throughout.”

“It was sad and not expected and he’s battled some health things, but he was one of those guys where he was just so resilient.”

The cause of his death is unknown.

