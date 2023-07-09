Honolulu police: Shooting in Kalihi leaves 20-year-old critically injured
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in Kalihi on Saturday night that left a 20-year-old man in critical condition.
A 15-year-old boy was also injured and last listed in stable condition.
The shooting happened about 11:15 p.m. on North School Street across from Kamehameha Shopping Center.
Police say no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
