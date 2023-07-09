First Alert Forecast: Breezy trades bringing more light passing showers

High pressure continues to dominate our weather in the North Pacific, generating our non-stop trade winds. The pattern of passing clouds and light showers will continue into Monday, with most of the showers for windward and mauka areas generally during the nights and mornings.

We have a First Alert for a higher chance of showers and lighter trades late Monday into Wednesday as the remnants of former tropical cyclone Adrian move through the islands. Some of the showers may reach leeward areas. Drier and breezier trade winds should return late Wednesday into the rest of the coming week.

In surf, a north-northwest swell will be declining Sunday, but waves of 2 to 4 feet will still be possible for north shores. South shore surf will be around the summertime average for the weekend, and then get a boost early in the week with a new SSW swell. Choppy surf will continue along east shores, with wave heights declining a little around Tuesday as the trade winds decrease.

For mariners, a small craft advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Sunday for most Hawaiian coastal and channel waters.

