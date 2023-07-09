Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Kailua hospital

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to an electrical equipment fire Saturday at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua.

First responders got the call about 11 a.m.

Hospital patients say alarms were going off, but they were told to stay in their rooms.

Patient William Lee said he asked staff whether he should evacuate.

“I just started looking out the window to see where I could get out if I had to,” he said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

HNN has reached out to the hospital for more information.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.