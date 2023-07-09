Breezy winds and mix sun and rain thru the Sunday and Monday morning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trades will continue through tomorrow morning, then ease slightly tomorrow afternoon through midweek as the remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Adrian move through. A modest increase in moisture associated with this feature will lead to better windward and mountain shower coverage Monday night through Wednesday, especially through the overnight and early morning. Moderate to locally breezy trades and drier trade wind weather should return Thursday into next weekend.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Sunday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters. Small swell energy will maintain surf near the seasonal average for south facing shores this weekend. A slight bump is forecast for early next week with a fresh SSW swell peaking Tuesday through Wednesday. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain up into Sunday then return to the seasonal average by Monday.

