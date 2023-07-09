Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Annalisa and Billy get lessons from yo-yo champion Evan Nagao

Annalisa and Billy get lessons from five-time yo-yo champion Evan Nagao
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Yo-yo master and local boy Evan Nagao joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to showcase his skills and teach Annalisa Burgos and Biily V how to do tricks with a toy he’s been mastering for 26 years.

The defending national champion earned his fifth title, winning the 1A division of the 2023 National Yo-yo Contest in Mesa, Arizona on June 30 and July 1. Nagao won the title in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Evan also won the 2A division which is the use of 2 yo-yos, one in each hand and a series of looping tricks.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The business is named for the Magbual daughters Elizabeth, Mila, Melen and Bobby, But it was...
Iconic Maui bakery celebrates 40 years of delicious service to the community
Home Depot theft
Police make arrest after viral video shows thieves filling carts, walking out of Home Depot
Home Depot theft
Retired HPD deputy chief: Community can help stop increasingly brazen retail theft
A woman in North Carolina says her homeowners association is threatening to take her house if...
Woman says HOA may take her home if she doesn’t pay more than $4,700
Hawaii Community FCU is reassuring customers that electronic banking issues are resolving.
Hawaii credit union scrambles to return customers’ money after glitch

Latest News

Honolulu police: Shooting in Kalihi leaves 20-year-old critically injured
Adventist Health Castle
Firefighters respond to Kailua hospital after fire alarm system is triggered
Honolulu Police Department
Honolulu police: Shooting in Kalihi leaves 20-year-old critically injured
Yo-yo champ Evan Nagao gives lessons to Annalisa and Billy