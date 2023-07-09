Annalisa and Billy get lessons from yo-yo champion Evan Nagao

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Yo-yo master and local boy Evan Nagao joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to showcase his skills and teach Annalisa Burgos and Biily V how to do tricks with a toy he’s been mastering for 26 years.

The defending national champion earned his fifth title, winning the 1A division of the 2023 National Yo-yo Contest in Mesa, Arizona on June 30 and July 1. Nagao won the title in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Evan also won the 2A division which is the use of 2 yo-yos, one in each hand and a series of looping tricks.

