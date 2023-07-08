White pickup sought after hit-and-run crash that left moped rider critically injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hit-and-run crash early Saturday on Kapiolani Boulevard left a moped rider in critical condition.

Police are looking for a white pickup in connection with the incident.

The crash happened about 2:35 a.m.

Police said the 32-year-old moped rider, traveling westbound on Kapiolani Boulevard, was struck by a pickup making a left turn on Keeaumoku Street.

Police said the truck continued northbound, failing to stop to render aid.

The moped rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.

It’s not known if alcohol or speed were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

