Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

White pickup sought after hit-and-run crash that left moped rider critically injured

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hit-and-run crash early Saturday on Kapiolani Boulevard left a moped rider in critical condition.

Police are looking for a white pickup in connection with the incident.

The crash happened about 2:35 a.m.

Police said the 32-year-old moped rider, traveling westbound on Kapiolani Boulevard, was struck by a pickup making a left turn on Keeaumoku Street.

Police said the truck continued northbound, failing to stop to render aid.

The moped rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken in critical condition to an area hospital.

It’s not known if alcohol or speed were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot theft
Police make arrest after viral video shows thieves filling carts, walking out of Home Depot
Officials said security and medical staff responded to a male inmate, between 30 to 40 years...
HPD investigating apparent homicide at OCCC after inmate found dead in cell
White Plains Beach
Aggressive 8- to 10-foot tiger shark reported at popular Oahu surf spot
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Hawaii School Campus
This teacher provides meals and field trips to her students. She’s hoping you can help, too

Latest News

Student loan repayments are restarting. Here's how to prepare
Moped rider critically injured in hit-and-run crash on Kapiolani
Mahina & Sun’s serves up special Bastille Day menu with a local twist
Driving in Ewa Beach? You might be cruising on asphalt infused with recycled plastic
Retired HPD deputy chief: Community can help stop increasingly brazen retail theft