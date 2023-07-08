Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Retired HPD deputy chief: Community can help stop retail theft

Home Depot theft
Home Depot theft(_)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Viral videos of brazen thefts caught on camera at Home Depot in Iwilei and Old Navy in Waikele are sparking outrage among netizens who say not enough is being done to stop serial shoplifters.

Retired HPD deputy chief John McCarthy joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the concerning trend.

He says employees and customers who witness crimes should not engage suspects and instead collect evidence like videos and pictures and call the police. There have been cases where suspects retaliate or fight back.

Authorities also urge folks to be wary of buying goods online in their original packaging and heavily discounted. Demand is contributing to the rise in crime and what may seem like losses that retailers can write off end up as higher costs for consumers.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot theft
Police make arrest after viral video shows thieves filling carts, walking out of Home Depot
Officials said security and medical staff responded to a male inmate, between 30 to 40 years...
HPD investigating apparent homicide at OCCC after inmate found dead in cell
White Plains Beach
Aggressive 8- to 10-foot tiger shark reported at popular Oahu surf spot
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Hawaii School Campus
This teacher provides meals and field trips to her students. She’s hoping you can help, too

Latest News

The business is named for the Magbual daughters Elizabeth, Mila, Melen and Bobby, But it was...
Iconic Maui bakery celebrates 40 years of serving the community
Robata JINYA at Ward Village is hosting special dining experiences with a renowned Sushi Master...
For a hefty price tag, renowned sushi chef to offer up ‘dining experience’
The driver of a Tesla Model 3 that hit multiple parked cars and damaged homes in Kaimuki last...
Legal strategy likely behind dismissed citation for driver accused in trail of destruction
A federal grand jury indicted Jeffrey Waz and Joseph Hamil on conspiracy charges stemming from...
2 more indicted following deadly mass fentanyl overdose in Waikiki