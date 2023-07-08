Retired HPD deputy chief: Community can help stop retail theft

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Viral videos of brazen thefts caught on camera at Home Depot in Iwilei and Old Navy in Waikele are sparking outrage among netizens who say not enough is being done to stop serial shoplifters.

Retired HPD deputy chief John McCarthy joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the concerning trend.

He says employees and customers who witness crimes should not engage suspects and instead collect evidence like videos and pictures and call the police. There have been cases where suspects retaliate or fight back.

Authorities also urge folks to be wary of buying goods online in their original packaging and heavily discounted. Demand is contributing to the rise in crime and what may seem like losses that retailers can write off end up as higher costs for consumers.

