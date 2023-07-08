Renowned sushi chef from Japan to showcase mastery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Robata JINYA at Ward Village is hosting special dining experiences with renowned Sushi Master Takayoshi Watanabe from the legendary Teruzushi restaurant in Japan.

Robata JINYA’s master sushi chef Henry Lai and operations director Taku Teramoto will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends on July 8th to talk about the limited engagement on July 12, 13 and 14, and offer a preview of the sushi experience wiith sake pairing.

Chef Lai studied under Chef Watanabe as his protegee and will join his former boss in a unique culinary collaboration to showcase authentic Edomae Sushi-making skills to Honolulu.

The counter has 12 seats and there will be three seatings per day at 12:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Price is $450 per person.

Robata JINYA is located at 1118 Ala Moana Blvd. Parking at Ward Village.

For reservations, call 808.480.8577 or visit events.robatajinya.com.

