Partly Cloudy with scattered showers today thru Monday with more rain on the way

Numerous showers slated for Monday evening thru Wednesday morning
Enhanced showers from former tropical cyclone ADRIAN will get caught up in the the trade wind flow bringing us more rain.
Enhanced showers from former tropical cyclone ADRIAN will get caught up in the the trade wind flow bringing us more rain.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:14 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the islands will keep breezy trade winds blowing through the weekend. Dry trade wind weather with light showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly during nights and mornings. The remnants of former tropical cyclone Adrian could ease the trades and increase shower coverage and intensity Monday and Tuesday. Moderate to locally breezy trades and drier trade wind weather should return late Wednesday through the end of the work week.

Surf along all shores will remain small today. Two small medium to long period swells will build surf heights along south facing shores this weekend, with surf heights peaking on Sunday. Western shores will also benefit from the wraparound. Small south swell pulses will continue to boost surf heights into the middle of next week. North facing shores will also see a north-northwest swell arriving tonight peaking Saturday East facing shores has the usual trade wind swell.

