New laws to target illegal care homes, expand disability rights

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green signed new laws Friday that are focused on strengthening protections for kupuna and those living with disabilities.

Green said 1 in 4 people in Hawaii lives with a disability or are elderly.

On Friday, Green signed several laws aimed at protecting the populations, including one that targets illegal care homes.

“So any of those illegal care homes, if you’re watching this, we’re coming for you, you will close down,” said state Rep. John Mizuno.

Mizuno said unlicensed and illegal care homes have been an issue for years. Now, they could face fines of up to $1,000 a day if operations continue.

The rules also go after those who refer patients to an unlicensed care facility.

The state Department of Human Services says it’ll help deter rule breakers.

“It’s wonderful, you know that we are able to deal with the issue, you know, we have to make sure that our kupuna are taken care of, and that they’re protected,” said state Department of Human Services Deputy Director Joseph Campos.

Other bills signed include providing Braille and audio books for blind students.

In addition, prescription bottles and packages must have accessible markings for people who are blind or have reading disabilities.

Another new law is focused on improving training services for blind people in the neighbor islands.

“It’s new opportunities, the law is on our side,” said James Gashel, legislative director of National Federal of the Blind of Hawaii. “And so often, you know, it isn’t quite that way.”

“And the legislature and the governor, they are so responsive, that you gotta get out here and just talk to them.”

“We want to strengthen people’s lives,” said Green.

“Many people, we have many kupuna in our state, we have many individuals living with life challenges with disabilities, and they’re equally powerful in our community.”

The governor also signed a bill to fund a public health campaign for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

