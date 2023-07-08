Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

New laws to target illegal care homes, expand disability rights

The laws are designed to protect vulnerable populations in the state.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:07 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green signed new laws Friday that are focused on strengthening protections for kupuna and those living with disabilities.

Green said 1 in 4 people in Hawaii lives with a disability or are elderly.

On Friday, Green signed several laws aimed at protecting the populations, including one that targets illegal care homes.

“So any of those illegal care homes, if you’re watching this, we’re coming for you, you will close down,” said state Rep. John Mizuno.

Mizuno said unlicensed and illegal care homes have been an issue for years. Now, they could face fines of up to $1,000 a day if operations continue.

The rules also go after those who refer patients to an unlicensed care facility.

The state Department of Human Services says it’ll help deter rule breakers.

“It’s wonderful, you know that we are able to deal with the issue, you know, we have to make sure that our kupuna are taken care of, and that they’re protected,” said state Department of Human Services Deputy Director Joseph Campos.

Other bills signed include providing Braille and audio books for blind students.

In addition, prescription bottles and packages must have accessible markings for people who are blind or have reading disabilities.

Another new law is focused on improving training services for blind people in the neighbor islands.

“It’s new opportunities, the law is on our side,” said James Gashel, legislative director of National Federal of the Blind of Hawaii. “And so often, you know, it isn’t quite that way.”

“And the legislature and the governor, they are so responsive, that you gotta get out here and just talk to them.”

“We want to strengthen people’s lives,” said Green.

“Many people, we have many kupuna in our state, we have many individuals living with life challenges with disabilities, and they’re equally powerful in our community.”

The governor also signed a bill to fund a public health campaign for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot theft
Police make arrest after viral video shows thieves filling carts, walking out of Home Depot
Brazen shoplifters at Old Navy store in Waikele
Caught on camera: 3 women blatantly shoplift from Old Navy store in Waikele
A viral video shows two men stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools from the Iwilei...
Viral video captures bold thieves filling carts at Hawaii store and simply walking out the door
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HNN File Image
Foul play ruled out in infant’s drowning in Hilo; victim identified

Latest News

HPD investigating apparent homicide at OCCC after inmate found dead in cell
What the Tech: Here's what Threads is (and what you should do before signing up)
Have you tried Cosmic Drive yet?
Contractor files $99M lawsuit against rail agency over delays
Credit union scrambles to return customers' money after glitch