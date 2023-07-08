Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 86-year-old and wounding 2 others

An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously...
An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously wounded by a man on a scooter who police say was shooting randomly at cars and pedestrians in Queens on Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously wounded by a man on a scooter who police say was shooting randomly at cars and pedestrians in Queens on Saturday.

A person of interest was in custody, the New York Police Department said.

The shootings began just before 11:30 a.m., when the 86-year-old was shot multiple times in the Richmond Hill area. He later died at a hospital.

About a mile away and less than 10 minutes later, a 63-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and taken to a nearby hospital, where police said he was listed in serious but stable condition.

A few minutes later, the shooter fired at a 61-year-old man, hitting him in the torso. He was in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Police said there was another shooting nearby, but could not say if it was connected to the earlier shootings.

With a person in custody, a police spokesperson said there was no immediate threat to the public.

The spokesperson was unable to provide additional details, including any information about the man in custody nor his motives because investigators were still trying to piece together what prompted the shooting spree.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot theft
Police make arrest after viral video shows thieves filling carts, walking out of Home Depot
Officials said security and medical staff responded to a male inmate, between 30 to 40 years...
HPD investigating apparent homicide at OCCC after inmate found dead in cell
White Plains Beach
Aggressive 8- to 10-foot tiger shark reported at popular Oahu surf spot
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Hawaii School Campus
This teacher provides meals and field trips to her students. She’s hoping you can help, too

Latest News

A falling bullet struck a toddler in the leg after a fireworks show in Oregon.
Falling bullet hits toddler after Fourth of July fireworks show, police say
Home Depot theft
Retired HPD deputy chief: Community can help stop retail theft
The business is named for the Magbual daughters Elizabeth, Mila, Melen and Bobby, But it was...
Iconic Maui bakery celebrates 40 years of serving the community
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Flex LTD, Thursday, July 6,...
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda