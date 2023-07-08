Legal strategy likely behind dismissed citation for driver accused in trail of destruction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspected reckless driver accused of leaving a trail of destruction in a Kaimuki neighborhood is no longer facing any charges.

But for prosecutors, that’s by design.

The man, who Hawaii News Now is not naming because he was not charged, was cited for driving without insurance on June 3.

Witnesses said he was speeding in a black Tesla Model 3 when he hit multiple cars on Catherine Street and then hit a home so hard it was knocked off the foundation.

Court records show the citation was dismissed without prejudice at the request of the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office ahead of the driver’s July 3 court proceeding.

“It tells me that there may be some more serious charges coming,” said Jonathan Burge, a former Honolulu Police Officer who is now a defense attorney.

Burge said the dismissal is part of a legal strategy.

If the driver showed up for the July 3 proceeding and pleaded guilty, the case would have been closed.

Prosecutors would not have been able to file additional charges.

Former prosecuting attorney turned defense attorney Victor Bakke agreed, saying the dismissal means more charges are ahead.

“They need to file all the charges at one time. So they can’t do this piece by piece,” Bakke said.

Bakke said the dismissal gives prosecutors more time to investigate the incident.

“They need to get their case together, make sure everything is there. And then they can bring it all at once.”

The incident damaged the wall fronting Joey Aquino’s home.

“I could hear the crash. And then it would sound like a large explosion,” Aquino said, adding the broken glass scattered across their yard.

Aquino called it a “miracle” that no one was hurt.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A spokesman for the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said they could not comment on the case.

