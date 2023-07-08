Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office shot in car by other motorist, police say

Shooting in Gwinnett County
Shooting in Gwinnett County(Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An investigator with a metro Atlanta county prosecutor’s office was shot and wounded by another motorist while driving Friday evening, police said, and a widespread search was launched for the suspect using helicopters, canines and road patrols.

Initial information indicated the investigator with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office was not on duty at the time and a motive for the shooting was not yet known, Sgt. Michele Pihera, a county police spokeswoman, said.

The investigator was apparently shot in the leg at an intersection shortly after 6 p.m., but he was talking with authorities at a hospital and his life was not in danger, Pihera said at a news briefing.

Investigators didn’t know whether it may have been “a road rage incident” or he may have been deliberately targeted or shot for some other reason, Pihera said. There were no “overt signs” or markings on the car to suggest he was an employee of the District Attorney’s office, she added.

“It doesn’t appear right now that the officer was attached to any police investigation. He was simply driving down the road when he was shot at,” the spokeswoman said.

Pihera said she didn’t know if the investigator fired back, but he managed to pull over at a gas station and call for help.

Authorities were searching for a male suspect believed to be driving a silver SUV with some damage on the rear passenger side, according to police. It wasn’t known if anyone else was in the suspect vehicle.

A helicopter clattered overhead as Pihera spoke, and she said county officers in the air and on ground patrol were spreading out.

The wounded official was not immediately identified, and there was no immediate statement issued by the District Attorney’s office.

Authorities urged people to stay away from the shooting site, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Gwinnett is Georgia’s second-most populous county, with more than 950,000 people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazen shoplifters at Old Navy store in Waikele
Caught on camera: 3 women blatantly shoplift from Old Navy store in Waikele
A viral video shows two men stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools from the Iwilei...
Viral video captures bold thieves filling carts at Hawaii store and simply walking out the door
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Home Depot theft
Police make arrest after viral video shows thieves filling carts, walking out of Home Depot
Honolulu police lights
2 hospitalized after being brutally attacked with machete in Kalihi

Latest News

HPD investigating apparent homicide at OCCC after inmate found dead in cell
This combination of images provided by the Fort Worth, Texas, Police Department shows...
2 men arrested in Texas shooting that killed 3 and injured 8 at a gathering after a July 4 festival
Officials said security and medical staff responded to a male inmate, between 30 to 40 years...
HPD investigating apparent homicide at OCCC after inmate found dead in cell
Hawaiian monk seal & Hawaiian green sea turtle
PODCAST: Researchers put their own lives on hold to study secret lives of endangered species