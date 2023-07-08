First Alert Forecast: Breezy weekend with limited showers

High pressure to the north of the islands will continue to keep the breezy trade winds blowing through the weekend into early next week, with limited showers for windward and mauka areas mainly during the nights and mornings.

We have a first alert for an increase in showers starting as soon as Monday into Tuesday and early Wednesday as remnant moisture from former hurricane Adrian moves into our neighborhood. The details still have to be fine-tuned, but at this point we’re not anticipating heavy showers.

In surf, we have some new swells for the weekend! A series of south to southwest swells are expected to bring surf in the 2 to 4 foot range for south shores, while a new medium-period north-northwest swell will push waves to 3 to 5 feet on north shores and 2 to 4 footers for west shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain up until 6 a.m. Sunday for Hawaiian coastal and channel waters, except for the Kauai Channel and windward Oahu waters.

