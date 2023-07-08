Play on city parks courts? The city wants to hear from you on how they should be regulated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for the public’s help to answer a survey on proposed rules governing city park outdoor courts.

These courts include basketball, pickleball, tennis and volleyball courts.

The survey covers potential rule changes regarding instructional classes, requirements for competition events, and recreational time limits for courts.

The online survey will be open from now until 4:30 p.m. July 21.

Additionally, physical copies of the survey will be available at Kapolei Hale and at the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building for those without computer or internet access.

Sites will have the survey available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The online survey only takes a few minutes to complete, and can be found here.

