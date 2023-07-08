Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bobcat rescued after driver finds it stuck under hood

Authorities in Arizona rescued a bobcat that was stuck in a car.
Authorities in Arizona rescued a bobcat that was stuck in a car.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Tianna Morimoto and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:55 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man picked up an extra passenger on his way to work recently, KPHO reports.

The man was driving to work in Gila Bend, Arizona, when he unknowingly hit a bobcat.

When he parked his car, he heard a strange noise from under his hood. When he opened the hood, he was shocked to see two eyes staring right at him.

He quickly discovered that the additional passenger was a bobcat stuck in his engine compartment.

Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Game and Fish officials showed up to help rescue the bobcat and remove it from the engine compartment.

The bobcat was sedated and eventually rescued from the engine with no injuries. Wildlife officials released the animal back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot theft
Police make arrest after viral video shows thieves filling carts, walking out of Home Depot
Officials said security and medical staff responded to a male inmate, between 30 to 40 years...
HPD investigating apparent homicide at OCCC after inmate found dead in cell
White Plains Beach
Aggressive 8- to 10-foot tiger shark reported at popular Oahu surf spot
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty

Latest News

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets
Robata JINYA at Ward Village is hosting special dining experiences with a renowned Sushi Master...
For a hefty price tag, renowned sushi chef to offer up ‘dining experience’
The driver of a Tesla Model 3 that hit multiple parked cars and damaged homes in Kaimuki last...
Legal strategy likely behind dismissed citation for driver accused in trail of destruction
A federal grand jury indicted Jeffrey Waz and Joseph Hamil on conspiracy charges stemming from...
2 more indicted following deadly mass fentanyl overdose in Waikiki