Biden’s AAPI committee meets in Honolulu to discuss language access, health

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Biden administration’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders met in Honolulu this week to discuss 20 policymaking recommendations spanning anti-Asian hate, economic and health equity, language access, data disaggregation, and immigration and citizenship status.

Formed in December 2021, the 25-member commission is responsible for advising President Biden on federal funding, policymaking, and data collection.

Krystal Kaai was appointed by Biden to lead the commission as executive director — the first Native Hawaiian in the commission’s history to hold the position. Among commission members, others with local ties include Amy Agbayani, Kimberly Chang, Kerry Doi, Michelle Kauhane, and Daniel Dae Kim.

Of the meeting’s six policymaking areas, language access had the most recommendations, calling for a balance between providing limited English proficiency resources and supporting endangered native languages.

One recommendation called for the U.S. Census Bureau to better analyze the health disparities of limited English proficiency groups — such as Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander groups — who are disproportionately affected by heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Another recommendation sets a maximum student-to-counselor ratio of 250:1 in order for schools and colleges to adequately provide mental health support for AAPI students, especially those who face cultural and linguistic barriers.

Although the commission recommended the expansion of federal programs relevant to Native Hawaiian language support, members regarded Hawaii as a model for language revitalization efforts.

“I do work with a lot of educators who are incorporating heritage language into Mon, Khmer, Vietnamese, Karen, and other languages from Southeast Asian groups, and they have been looking towards Hawaii and the Native Hawaiian language revitalization as an example. By supporting and keeping these kinds of recommendations alive, it sets precedent for communities,” said commission member KaYing Yang.

The commission also recognized native language as a crucial medium of artistic expression among ethnic communities, especially amidst a rise of hate crimes and discrimination against AAPI groups since the COVID-19 pandemic. With this in mind, the commission recommended the federal government to establish a cultural arts competition and a corresponding campaign to support anti-discrimination policies.

Commission member and Kahuku native Kerry Doi cited latest American Idol winner Iam Tongi as a case example of how national visibility of a local language can truly change a community.

“When I saw him win, it was an incredible sense of pride. That’s a kind of thing that gets to the hearts and minds of people throughout the country, the embodiment of the spirit, which I try to draft this recommendation,” said Doi.

After slight revisions to some recommendations, the council on Thursday unanimously approved all 20 policy recommendations for submission to President Biden.

The commission’s inaugural visit to Honolulu was one of many recent Hawaii events featuring members of Biden’s administration.

On June 20, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited Hawaii to promote the administration’s initiative on clean energy and on Monday, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge to unveil funding for Hawaii’s homelessness crisis.

Advisory commission members also hosted an economic summit Friday at the Hawaii State Capitol and a mental health summit is anticipated later this month.

