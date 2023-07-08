Tributes
Bastille Day Grindz: Mahina & Sun’s serves up French cuisine with local flair

Chef Erik Leong of Mahina and Sun's to showcase French cuisine with local flair for special...
Chef Erik Leong of Mahina and Sun's to showcase French cuisine with local flair for special Bastille Day menu.(Mahina and Sun's)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July 14th marks Bastille Day, a French holiday commemorating the start of the French Revolution in 1789, after the storming of the Bastille, a military fortress and prison that symbolized the tyranny of then King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette.

Bastille Day is to France as July 4th is to the United States, and the holiday is typically celebrated with family, parades and fireworks.

To honor this tradition locally, Chef Erik Leong and Bar Czar Christian Taibi of Waikiki eatery Mahina & Sun’s inside the Surfjack Hotel and Swim Club will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends on July 8th to preview their special Bastille Day menu.

They created five dishes and five cocktails to showcase French cuisine with a local twist, such as escargot, French onion soup, bouillabaisse, off the hook meuniere, and pear tartine.

The specials will be offered July 10-16.

Leong and Taibi said they hope to celebrate more non-traditional holidays, such as Bastille Day, to help expose the team to different cuisines and cultures.

For more information and reservations, visit MahinaandSuns.com or call (808) 924-5810.

Hours are 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.

The Surfjack Hotel and Swim Club at 412 Lewers St. is also hosting its monthly summer pool party on Sunday. July 9th, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

