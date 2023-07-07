Young child dead after apparent drowning in kiddie pool at a Hilo home

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young girl is dead following an apparent drowning at a home in Hilo Thursday morning.

First responders got the call shortly after 9:30 a.m. Emergency crews rushed to a home on Maunakai Street.

Officials said the 11-month-old infant was with her with her 6-year-old brother in an inflatable pool filled with about a foot of water. Their mother found the pair in the yard.

No injuries were reported for the boy, however family members performed CPR on the 11-month-old until emergency crews arrived.

Once on scene, medics took over CPR and the baby was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead just before 11 a.m.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not provided.

