No sibling rivalry here: Brother-sister duo from Maui find success in Hollywood

By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When it comes to their careers in Hollywood, there’s no sibling rivalry between a Maui brother and sister.

Destin and Joy Cretton, of Haiku, have been working together as a team for years on big movie productions like Marvel’s “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the pair recently released Disney+ series “American Born Chinese.”

Destin, 44, is a movie director and his sister, 42-year-old Joy, is a costume designer.

“Since the beginning, I have not done anything without joy,” said Destin Cretton.

“We started shooting movies together when I was probably 11 or 12. So Joy was like eight or nine. Our grandma had this VHS camera camcorder. There are six kids in our family and we just started making these little movies and my grandma never got the camera back,” said Cretton.

“I think my mom really set the stage for me,” recalled Joy Cretton. “She always had a costume wicker bamboo basket in the closet. It became the place where we got all our costumes for the movies and commercials we made back then.”

The homeschooled siblings left Haiku, Maui to develop their passions in California.

They now live in Los Angeles where their co-workers and good friends include Oscar award-winning stars.

“Michelle Yeoh, while she was here in LA, we’re over at her house quite a bit. One time, my two-year-old son stood up to go and pee in the bushes next to the pool and he accidentally poo’ed and it plopped on the ground. I freaked out, because we’re at Michelle’s house! When I came back, Michelle had already cleaned it up!” exclaimed Destin.

“We were we all scrambling to look for towels and disinfectant sprays and things like that and she just went in and cleaned that up so quick,” said Joy.

Joy and Destin are now working on a new Marvel TV series called “Wonder Man”.

Throughout their successful careers, they’ve always made sure to show aloha in Hollywood.

“On every movie we’ve done, we send the actors and crew home with a lei. Sometimes they’re lei that my mom makes on Maui and and freezes and ships over,” said Destin. “..Or I make them on my lunch break,” said Joy.

Both miss home and every now and then have deep cravings for island flavors.

“Send me some guri guri. Two scoop mix guri guri,” said Destin.

“Oh, send me some cone sushi!” said Joy.

