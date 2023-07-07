Upcoming utility pole upgrade to impact traffic on busy Oahu roadway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric is getting ready to begin an aggressive project to improve its system reliability in the Kaimuki area.

The planned upgrade will affect traffic since the far-right eastbound and bike lane on Waialae Avenue will be closed between 1st and 3rd avenues.

Also affected will be the Waialae Avenue entrance to the 7-Eleven parking lot since it will be blocked. Drivers may use 2nd Avenue to get into the parking lot.

Beginning on Monday, July 10, HECO will work on replacing a utility pole on Waialae from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily through Wednesday, July 12.

Work will continue on Friday, July 21 and Monday, July 24 during the same hours. HECO will also work during the night from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21.

Motorists should expect delays and either avoid the area altogether or find alternative routes for the duration of the upgrade project.

