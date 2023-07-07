Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Upcoming utility pole upgrade to impact traffic on busy Oahu roadway

Motorists should be aware of day and night work when planning their commute
Utility pole upgrades will affect traffic on busy Kaimuki roadways
Utility pole upgrades will affect traffic on busy Kaimuki roadways(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric is getting ready to begin an aggressive project to improve its system reliability in the Kaimuki area.

The planned upgrade will affect traffic since the far-right eastbound and bike lane on Waialae Avenue will be closed between 1st and 3rd avenues.

Also affected will be the Waialae Avenue entrance to the 7-Eleven parking lot since it will be blocked. Drivers may use 2nd Avenue to get into the parking lot.

Beginning on Monday, July 10, HECO will work on replacing a utility pole on Waialae from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily through Wednesday, July 12.

Work will continue on Friday, July 21 and Monday, July 24 during the same hours. HECO will also work during the night from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21.

Motorists should expect delays and either avoid the area altogether or find alternative routes for the duration of the upgrade project.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kailua-Kona man died on July Fourth after a firework went off in his hand.
Hawaii Island police: July Fourth reveler killed after firework goes off in his hand
A viral video shows two men stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools from the Iwilei...
Viral video captures bold thieves filling carts at Hawaii store and simply walking out the door
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu Police Department headquarters.
Honolulu police officer in custody after allegedly fleeing arrest
The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone

Latest News

On Oahu's North Shore, get up close and personal with sharks
Investigation launched after Maui hunters find human remains wrapped in plastic
Midday Newscast: Spate of bold thefts prompts concern
Hawaiian monk seal & Hawaiian green sea turtle
PODCAST: Researchers scramble to battle habitat loss for Hawaii’s honu, monk seals
MPD investigating possible human remains discovered in Upcountry Maui
Investigation continues after Maui hunters find human remains wrapped in plastic