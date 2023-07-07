Tributes
Teen girl shot in head enters skilled nursing facility as condition improves

Richianna DeGuzman, 17, was moved to a rehab and skilled nursing facility in Moiliili on Thursday.
Richianna DeGuzman, 17, was moved to a rehab and skilled nursing facility in Moiliili on Thursday.(Courtesy)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been a positive development for a teen shot in the head last month.

Richianna DeGuzman, 17, was moved to a rehab and skilled nursing facility in Moiliili on Thursday.

After multiple surgeries, her family says she’s starting to look like herself again.

But she remains in a coma and has a long recovery ahead.

There are still no arrests in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence
Mother: 17-year-old girl on life support after being shot in the head
‘All signs and miracles’: Glimpses of recovery seen in teen critically shot in West Oahu

