Teen girl shot in head enters skilled nursing facility as condition improves
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been a positive development for a teen shot in the head last month.
Richianna DeGuzman, 17, was moved to a rehab and skilled nursing facility in Moiliili on Thursday.
After multiple surgeries, her family says she’s starting to look like herself again.
But she remains in a coma and has a long recovery ahead.
There are still no arrests in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.