Teen girl shot in head enters skilled nursing facility as condition improves

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been a positive development for a teen shot in the head last month.

Richianna DeGuzman, 17, was moved to a rehab and skilled nursing facility in Moiliili on Thursday.

After multiple surgeries, her family says she’s starting to look like herself again.

But she remains in a coma and has a long recovery ahead.

There are still no arrests in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.