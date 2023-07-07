PODCAST: Battling habitat loss and climate change, researchers work to study honu, monk seals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a remote atoll 500 miles northwest of Oahu, seven researchers embark on a crucial endeavor to study Hawaiian monk seals and green sea turtles.

The two research teams from NOAA left in May to spend the summer monitoring the animals’ populations in Lalo, which is located in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

From anywhere between three to six months, the scientists set up camp on Tern Island, a tiny coral islet.

Living off the food and gear they’ve packed before their journey to the islands, the researchers work without cell service or internet as they gather data.

“We use satellite communications, and we live in a camp there,” Marine Science Coordinator Marylou Staman explained. “The researchers get dropped off via ship. It takes two to three days just to get there, and we’re left with everything we need for a season.”

To learn more about their work, HNN spoke with Staman and Marine Biologist Hope Ronco — both of whom are part of the small team stationed in the area — on an episode of the “Repairing Earth” podcast.

Life out at Papahanaumokuakea

While stationed out at Lalo, daily operations include counting and identifying seals and turtles at islands across the atoll.

For the four-person monk seal team, researchers start their day monitoring ocean conditions to determine small boat operations.

Once they board their boats, the scientists start from the farthest islet, dropping off a couple people at each island where they then go out to shore to survey animals.

“Our priorities are identifying and monitoring moms and pups, juveniles, and also seals of concern, such as seals with injuries or other things that might affect their survival,” Ronco said.

Researchers also apply tags to pups after they ween in order to continue to identify them throughout their lives.

“Sometimes we move them between islets within the atoll depending on where survival is better. We want them to be set up for success,” Ronco added.

Typically, a day of boating is followed by a day for data processing and management — and the cycle repeats.

Hawaiian monk seal pup (NOAA, taken under permit)

Meanwhile, the honu team works on a complete opposite schedule, starting their work midday and collecting data through the next morning.

The strange hours are because of turtle nesting, which happens at night.

“Lalo is a very important place for honu because you can see honu in the main Hawaiian Islands but they only nest, pretty much up here in Papahanaumokuakea, at Lalo specifically,” Staman said. “Approximately 96% of honu from the Hawaiian archipelago use Lalo as their nesting grounds.”

Staman said their day starts with a basking survey, in which turtles are resting on the sand.

“Basking is a behavior that turtles have only been observed doing in three places in the whole world — here, the Galapagos and parts of Australia,” she added. “It provides a really unique research opportunity for us to work with the animals while they’re holed out and resting.”

The team of three researchers carefully work around the animals, trying not to disturb them while they count the population and determine how many are male and female. They also check to see if they have tags.

After taking a dinner break, the team then goes out for another round of surveying between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Using a red headlamp, researchers count how many females are reproducing and how many eggs are being laid.

“Typically we don’t get as tan as the monk seal researchers,” Staman joked. “But the skies are so beautiful at night and I wouldn’t trade it. It’s so dark and the stars are gorgeous. It’s a really different but unique experience.”

Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle (NOAA/PIFSC/PSD | NOAA, taken under permit)

Unlike the main Hawaiian Islands where spotting a monk seal or honu is a rare sight, these animals are in abundance out at Papahanaumokuakea.

“Right now, we see about 50 to 80 turtles on the beach, but a big year is over 250 turtles in one area on the beach and it’s incredible! And that beach space is shared with seals,” Staman said.

With so many of these animals in one place, the researchers said the two don’t really mingle too often.

“They coexist I think for the most part, they tend to just ignore each other, but you’ll see them lined up in a row on the beach,” Ronco said.

Staman added, “It is fun seeing them laying together. It seems like the monk seals like to snuggle up to turtles, you’ll often see them curled up to turtles and the turtles don’t seem to mind, and that’s one of my favorite things to see out there.”

Threats monk seal and honu face

Although monk seals and honu in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands don’t have many human interactions, they still face critical threats.

Scientists said one of the biggest threats they face is habitat loss.

“With climate change and rising waters were seeing these very small islands slowly disappear, and a lot of them are only a couple feet above sea level,” Ronco said. “You’ll see 10, 15 seals on a very tiny little space and they’re already up next to each other. Seals need that land to pup, to rest, to molt, and so they need this habitat.”

Furthermore, Staman described the severe impacts climate change can have as warmer temperatures continue.

“Climate change is also affecting nesting sea turtles because they have what’s called temperature dependent sex determination, which mean that the temperature of the eggs actually determines if they are going to be male or female,” she explained.

“So, if you can imagine in a warming planet, if your turtle nests are getting warmer, you’re going to see a lot more females around... If the population turns all female obviously that would have severe consequences for their reproduction.”

Hawaiian monk seal (NOAA, taken under permit)

Meanwhile, in the main Hawaiian Islands Ronco said disease is a big threat to monk seals.

“One of the big problems we’re seeing is toxoplasmosis — that’s a parasite transmitted through the feces of cats. So, we encourage everyone to keep their cats indoors if possible,” she said. “It’s a really tricky disease, and we’ve seen it affect female and pregnant monk seals.”

Other threats monk seal and honu face include interactions with fishing equipment, entanglements and animals getting hooked. Officials recommend fisherman use barbless hooks and clear lines after they are finished.

Ronco and Staman said other huge ways the general public can be stewards of these animals is to keep their distance and to report monk seal and honu sightings.

To report a monk seal sighting, call (888) 256-9840. The public can also participate in NOAA’s Honu Count, an online survey to report green sea turtles with white numbers and letters etched temporarily on their shells.

