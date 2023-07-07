Maui police seek public’s assistance in locating missing Lahaina woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Officials said 35-year-old Mackenzie Rae Nickelson was last seen on Tuesday night and efforts to contact her since have been unsuccessful.

The Lahaina woman is described at 6′1′' and about 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has multiple tattoos on her right arm, including a tree on her right shoulder and a compass on her right bicep.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black tank top, a black sarong and no footwear.

Authorities said she may be driving a gray Honda Fit with the license plate LFX377.

Anyone who spots Nickelson is asked to call Maui police at (808) 244-6400 or 911 in an emergency.

