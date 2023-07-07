Inmate at OCCC dies after being found unconscious in cell, according to PSD

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center died Thursday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.

At around 8:30 p.m., officials said security and medical staff responded to a male inmate, between 30 to 40 years old, who was found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell.

PSD said staff performed CPR until the medical examiner arrived and officially pronounced the inmate deceased at 9:26 p.m.

Information on the cause of death is pending determination by the Medical Examiner’s Office. Next of kin notification is also pending.

State Sheriffs, Honolulu police and the Attorney General’s Office investigators were notified and an internal investigation as well as law enforcement investigations are ongoing.

This story will be updated.

