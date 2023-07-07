Tributes
HPU researchers perform crucial tests on state’s first-ever plastic road

By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University researchers and students are working on the state’s first-ever road with plastic waste recycled into the asphalt.

The state Department of Transportation is funding the project in Ewa Beach.

DOT laid 1,950 of plastic asphalt — the equivalent of 195,000 plastic bottles — in Ewa Beach last October. This new asphalt is composed of 0.1% plastic.

The pilot road was laid in three sections on Fort Weaver Road. Two sections of the road contain plastic, the other is a control section with normal asphalt.

Nine months after its construction, scientists from are now collecting simulated water runoff from the road to determine if the road is leaching plastic and other synthetic chemicals into the environment.

Testing is a crucial step in a multi-year collaboration between the DOT and HPU to pave road out of plastic. Researchers will spend months analyzing the samples.

Leading the collection is Jennifer Lynch, Ph.D., co-­director of the HPU Center for Marine Debris Research.

“This provides a long term infrastructure solution that gives plastic another purpose however we have to have roads that last long and provide good performance as well as no extra environmental damages,” she said.

The team will also look for tire wear particles, which are the one of the greatest contributors to microplastics in the world, Lynch said.

Results from the analysis are expected to be available in early 2024.

