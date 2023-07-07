Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu teacher needs your help to keep her students off the streets

Hawaii School Campus
Hawaii School Campus
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu teacher needs your help to keep her students off of the streets.

Jacquelyn Skaf, an English teacher at Washington Middle School, has set up a GoFundMe to support her students — most of whom are first-generation immigrants struggling with high levels of poverty and violence in their homes.

Skaf has been helping her students whose parents are rarely home because they work several jobs to make ends meet.

In the school setting, Skaf can readily provide breakfast and lunch to her students, as well as tutor them after school, on her own dime. However, weekends are much more difficult to ensure their wellbeing.

Recently, Skaf has been taking her students on outdoor weekend trips to hike and paddle. While Skaf has the time to continue these trips, she no longer has the financial means to do so.

Skaf is hoping to raise at least $1,200, which she believes will cover expenses for these weekend trips for the year. Currently, she is over halfway through reaching her goal.

To support Skaf and her students, her GoFundMe page can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazen shoplifters at Old Navy store in Waikele
Caught on camera: 3 women blatantly shoplift from Old Navy store in Waikele
A viral video shows two men stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools from the Iwilei...
Viral video captures bold thieves filling carts at Hawaii store and simply walking out the door
Honolulu police lights
2 hospitalized after being brutally attacked with machete in Kalihi
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu Police Department headquarters.
Honolulu police officer in custody after allegedly fleeing arrest

Latest News

Home Depot theft
Police make arrest following viral video that shows thieves filling carts, walking out of Home Depot
Officials said security and medical staff responded to a male inmate, between 30 to 40 years...
Honolulu police investigating after apparent assault leaves OCCC inmate dead
White Plains Beach
Aggressive 8- to 10-foot tiger shark reported at popular Oahu surf spot
HNN News Brief (July 7, 2023)