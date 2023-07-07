Honolulu teacher needs your help to keep her students off the streets

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu teacher needs your help to keep her students off of the streets.

Jacquelyn Skaf, an English teacher at Washington Middle School, has set up a GoFundMe to support her students — most of whom are first-generation immigrants struggling with high levels of poverty and violence in their homes.

Skaf has been helping her students whose parents are rarely home because they work several jobs to make ends meet.

In the school setting, Skaf can readily provide breakfast and lunch to her students, as well as tutor them after school, on her own dime. However, weekends are much more difficult to ensure their wellbeing.

Recently, Skaf has been taking her students on outdoor weekend trips to hike and paddle. While Skaf has the time to continue these trips, she no longer has the financial means to do so.

Skaf is hoping to raise at least $1,200, which she believes will cover expenses for these weekend trips for the year. Currently, she is over halfway through reaching her goal.

To support Skaf and her students, her GoFundMe page can be found here.

