As overdoses rise, opioid settlement funds to go toward Hawaii County drug treatment facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, one person dies every 11 days from a drug overdose.

Most overdoses are linked to fentanyl.

And a growing number of victims are teenagers.

“What we know is that many of those are adolescents who were taking one thing and died when it turned out to be fentanyl, and it’s tragic,” said Dr. Kevin Kunz, of the Hawaii Island Fentanyl Task Force.

To help combat the crisis, Hawaii County is getting $489,000 this year and $110,000 each year for the next 18 years under a nationwide settlement with pharmaceutical companies.

“It’s not a lot of money. And so we thought, how are we going to use this?” said Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth.

One way: Build a drug detox facility in Hilo so residents don’t need to fly to Oahu for treatment.

“If your family member was going through drug overdose, drug addiction, where would you want them to go through detox? Probably not a jailhouse,” Roth said.

Dr. Hannah Preston-Pita, of the Big Island Substance Abuse Council, said everyone battling substance abuse “deserves access to compassionate care.”

Work is underway on an existing building across from the courthouse.

The renovation is expected to take at least six months to get off the ground and cost about $1.4 million.

The county is asking the state to make up the difference and fund training and education programs to build the workforce for the center, specifically with graduate students from the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

“Not only train high quality mental health counselors, but to also be able to add a concentration and substance use counseling so that we can meet this need,” said Dr. Charmaine Higa, of UH-Hilo.

The hope is to help the community heal from a disease that’s destroying young people and their families.

“We have the opportunity to prevent the loss of a generation. And I’m not just talking about deaths, which are tragic, tragic for the family tragic for everyone involved but the use of drugs in general,” Kunz added.

“The choosing not to use alcohol, pakalolo is a wise idea, not just because the brain is still developing, but because you don’t know what’s in that pakalolo.”

Added long-time community leader Wally Lau: “This is a marathon, this is not a sprint. So we got to sustain this effort over a period of time.”

