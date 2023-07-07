Governor signs measures to boost coastal management, enforcement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green signed a handful of bills Thursday related to coastal protection, one of which enhances special designations for the Ka Iwi coast.

“As we go forward and you’re gonna hear me talk a lot about housing and emergency proclamations, it will never touch conservation land,” said Green. “I just want to be very clear about that. Even before we have those discussions, we’re here to protect conservation land.”

Senate Bill 1254 takes a critical step in designating the Kaiwi coast, a seven-mile stretch along Oahu’s southeastern shoreline, as a state park.

“Nowhere else on this island can you find a landscape that is so easy to access and enjoy that’s so close to the urban core and is a throwback to what Hawaii was once,” said Elizabeth Reilly, founder of Livable Hawaii Kai Hui, which advocated for the protections.

Another measure signed into law sets out to transform how the Department of Land and Natural Resources patrols parts of the state.

House Bill 1200 allows DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Enforcement to establish a drone enforcement program — intended to be a key and cost effective asset in remote areas such as Kauai’s Na Pali coast.

“Having a drone not only makes it more easy for us to access these areas to patrol, to investigate complaints,” said DOCARE chief Jason Redulla. “Also, it’s very less expensive for us to fly in a drone and use technology to assist us then fly in by helicopter where we’re talking about thousands of hours of helicopter blade time.”

DLNR has two years to set up this statewide program with equipment and staff, but plans to get it off the ground much sooner.

“We do know there are concerns about privacy and those kinds of things,” Redulla explained. “So we’re gonna be implementing the proper policies and the training for our operators to get this right.”

