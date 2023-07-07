Tributes
In fight against erosion, new legal weapon targets homeowners who go rogue

As ocean levels rise, new rules give the state more power to keep people from breaking the law to protect their properties from erosion.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:15 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As ocean levels rise, new rules give the state more power to keep people from breaking the law to protect their properties from erosion.

Last year, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources counted 20 homes with illegal erosion control measures on Oahu’s North Shore — which was everything from beach burritos, to concrete with metal rebar.

As the shoreline shrank, one house even fell onto the sand.

Property owners faced thousands of dollars in fines.

On Thursday, Gov. Josh Green signed a bill letting the Board of Land and Natural Resources put a lien on properties that don’t comply with state orders to fix violations.

“Better protection of our lands, putting some teeth into the statutes that we have,” Green said.

Surfrider Foundation’s policy coordinator, Camile Cleveland, said the state can now tap into a private property’s value to remove illegal contraptions from public lands.

“It’s really just the ones that are either put up illegally or under an expired permit that are becoming a problem,” said Cleveland. “Oftentimes, those structures can harm the ecosystem and that they degrade and get into the ocean, or they actually worsen erosion itself.”

It’s a different kind of problem on the south shore where walkways along the Waikiki coast have been condemned because of erosion.

Condos have been struggling with liability issues and the cost of repairs.

Beachgoers themselves aren’t sure about the solution.

“I think the people have the right to do what’s best for their land,” said Derek Thomas of Kaimuki.

“We can’t be surfing and running into objects so there’s a fine line you know,” said Mark Okana of Palolo.

The state is still studying the best way to mitigate erosion, but some have said homes will ultimately need to be moved.

Environmentalists say it’s a problem that requires everyone’s input.

“It’s not an immediate solution, but I think their voices are important,” said Cleveland. “And like I said, the solutions should be community driven and so they do have a say, and what policies are put in place.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

