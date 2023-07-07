‘Field trips for dogs’ give four-legged friends reprieve from overcrowded shelter

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Human Society is crowded, like most dog shelters in the islands these days, but one innovative program is helping relieve the pressure.

Field Trips for Dogs, Kauai Humane Society’s shelter dog excursion program, allows visitors and residents to give shelter dogs a reprieve from the overcrowded facilities — and a greater chance of getting adopted.

When you arrive to take a dog on a field trip, the humane society provides a day’s worth of food, toys, water, a dog towel, an “adopt me” collar, and a list of field trip locations around the island.

Field trip takers are asked to donate a minimum of $40, or $20 for kamaina, to support the shelter’s operational costs — currently $10,000 a day.

Turn on the TV in a Kauai hotel and you will probably see an ad for the program.

For the last 10 years, the Kauai Visitors Channel has aired an advertisement for the program at no cost in honor of a sponsor’s son, Jian Mehta.

Mehta was an animal advocate whose life was cut short by acute myeloid leukemia.

The field trip program is dedicated to his memory.

According to Kauai Humane Society spokesperson Caitlin Fowlkes, the shelter is currently at 250% capacity.

Ideally, the shelter would be at 80% capacity.

But with the sharp increase in the number of dogs and cats in need of adoption, the shelter has turned to using medical facilities and other impromptu spaces to house dogs and cats.

Fowlkes said surging intake at the shelter is caused by the high cost of living in Kauai and a lack of pet-friendly housing. During the pandemic though, adoption numbers were high. Pandemic isolation prompted an increase in adoptions at the shelter and across the nation, Fowlkes said.

But when remote workers returned to in-person work, some returned their animals to shelters.

At the Kauai Humane Society, Mailani is one of the dogs that participates in the Field Trip Dog program.

She’s been returned several times in the last couple of years. Though she is microchipped, the owner never responded to the Kauai Humane Society’s calls and she is back up for adoption again.

While the field trip program doesn’t address the high level of animals coming into the shelter, it does provide the organization with a virtually free ad and increased opportunities for adoptions.

Fowlkes said dogs get anxious in shelters, especially when they’re full.

But on field trips, dogs show their relaxed selves.

Field trip takers report back to the shelter the true temperament of the dog.

Field trips are especially popular with tourists and the shelter is equipped to send dogs as close to their homes as possible. Many visitors decide to adopt.

Tourists pay the Kauai Humane Society $700 to ship dogs to the West Coast and $900 to the East Coast.

The shelter does all the booking. If visitors decide to adopt during the middle of their trip, the shelter can board the animal until they fly home.

Locals come by to take dogs out, too. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kauai gets a discount.

Fowlkes describes the program as a community-based program, though they see tourists every day.

