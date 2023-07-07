Tributes
Episode 168: Brother and sister duo from Maui talk path to success in Hollywood

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major movie director Destin Daniel Cretton and costume designer Joy Cretton join us on ‘Muthaship’!

The brother and sister from Haiku, Maui talk about their path to success in Hollywood, working and mingling with Oscar-award-winning stars, their past and present film projects and what they miss most about Hawaii.

Listen now on our Hawaii News Now website or find ‘Muthaship’ wherever you get your podcasts!

