Episode 168: Brother and sister duo from Maui talk path to success in Hollywood

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major movie director Destin Daniel Cretton and costume designer Joy Cretton join us on ‘Muthaship’!

The brother and sister from Haiku, Maui talk about their path to success in Hollywood, working and mingling with Oscar-award-winning stars, their past and present film projects and what they miss most about Hawaii.

Listen now on our Hawaii News Now website or find ‘Muthaship’ wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.