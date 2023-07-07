EPA fines 2 Hawaii Ross stores for selling unregistered disinfectants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two “Ross Dress for Less” stores in Hawaii are facing fines for selling disinfectants that were not registered with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA requires data to support claims that products “sterilize, disinfect, and sanitize.” Otherwise, those terms cannot be used on product labels.

The agency said Ross stores in Pearl City and Aiea improperly sold multi-purpose wipes, disinfectant spray, and an anti-microbial iphone screen protector.

The products in question are:

CIF Power & Shine Multi-Purpose Wipes

Domestos Professional Disinfecting Surface Wipes

CIF and Domestos Multi-Purpose Disinfectant Sprays

iPhone screen protector called “Avalanche Antimicrobial Tempered Glass”

The EPA fined Ross $55,000 for not properly registering the products.

Officials said another store in California also sold the same items.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.