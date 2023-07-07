DOE spent $168M on bell and alarm system, but more than half of schools still don’t have it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than half of Hawaii’s 255 public schools rely on aging bell, alarm and P.A. systems due to delays in installing promised high-tech upgrades, Hawaii News Now has learned.

The upgrades were supposed to be part of the Department of Education’s Converge Infrastructure Initiative which the DOE has spent at least $168 million on since 2014.

But due to a recent lack of funding, more than a 100 public schools still rely on outdated and failing analog equipment.

“If my children are in one of those schools or have I worked in one of those schools, I want to know when is our upgrade coming,” said investigative reporter and blogger Ian Lind.

The DOE said the groundwork for the program was completed in all schools in 2016.

“One hundred precent of Hawaii’s public schools are on infrastructure with enough bandwidth to make technology a part of learning in every classroom,” said Michael Otsuji, assistant superintendent and chief information officer for the DOE.

But the department acknowledged that it still needs more money to install the upgraded bell and PA system portions at many of its schools.

A DOE source said that installing new Cisco equipment will likely require the rewiring of hundreds of DOE buildings with fiber optic cables, which can cost tens of millions of dollars.

The source said that the department faces a skeptical Legislature, which threatened to audit the Converge IT program in 2019.

That’s because the department used school construction money to fund the program.

School construction is funded by tax-free bonds sold to investors but the bond money proceeds cannot be used for IT projects.

“This is a liability for the state if those bonds ever run into trouble,” said Lind.

Along with the delays, critics said the DOE’s procurement process lacked transparency.

The state Procurement Office’s website only lists four DOE contracts valued at less than $4 million with the department’s main vendor World Wide Technology.

Hawaii News Now requested copies of all Converge contracts last month but the DOE has not yet provided those records.

“This is an enormous contract. So I would expect maximum transparency for something like that,” said Colin Moore, a University of Hawaii political science professor.

