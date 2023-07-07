Aggressive 8-to-10 foot tiger shark spotted at popular Oahu surf spot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 8-to-10 foot tiger shark was spotted out in a surf line at White Plains Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Federal lifeguards reported the shark at around 3:30 p.m. This prompted the closure of the popular surf spot until later that evening.

Officials said the shark was acting aggressively and made the call to evacuate the beach.

Longtime surfers on the west side of Oahu said it’s not unusual to see tiger sharks in the area.

”I wasn’t here yesterday myself but yeah, I mean, we share the ocean with sharks. That’s just what we live with and it’s their home,” said Ewa resident Jim Darlow.

White Plains is a different surf spot compared to places like Ala Moana that see more out-of-state visitors.

Surfers on the west side say they keep an eye out for each other.

”We do keep an eye on everybody. The problem is you’ll never see them until they’re right up next to you. But, for the most part, they’re not very big or not very aggressive,” said longtime surfer Mike Nii.

Lifeguards have not reported seeing the shark at all on Friday and will alert the public if it’s seen in the area again.

