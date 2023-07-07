Hundreds of Hawaii UPS workers, and the customers they serve, brace for nationwide strike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 340,000 UPS workers nationwide are moving closer to a strike after marathon talks broke down.

It has the potential to be one of the biggest strikes in U.S. history and would be a major disruption to Hawaii’s local economy.

Contract negotiations broke down Wednesday, with both sides pointing fingers just three weeks until the contract expires.

After more than 32 years as a UPS driver, 54-year-old Cameron Datanagan retired in January.

“Everybody knows me as Cam Cam the UPS man,” he said. “I traveled the world because of UPS.”

He hung up his brown uniform knowing that a strike could be on the horizon.

“What happened in ‘97, I don’t want to ever go through again,” said Datanagan.

He walked the picket lines back then, during the last UPS strike.

“It was two and a half weeks of no pay. I had a baby who was 2 years old, I had a mortgage, I had car payments,” he said.

The Hawaii Teamsters told Hawaii News Now it’s preparing to hold informational pickets as it prepares for a strike. It has 600 UPS members throughout the state.

“As we just ended a strike on Hawaii Gas, Teamsters prepare to take the same stance to support our hard-working members of UPS, which is to stand against corporate greed,” said Kevin K. Holu, president and principal officer of the Hawaii Teamsters & Allied Workers, Local 996.

Tina Yamaki, president of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii, said a strike would almost certainly delay packages. And even now, businesses are bracing.

“A lot of times with these contracts and things, once they get settled, prices are still going to go up because somebody has to pay for that new contract,” she said.

Supply-chain experts say a strike could cause major disruptions.

“So any strike, especially a long lasting strike, could have a devastating impact both for the summer, back to schools and upcoming holidays,” said Nick Vyas, of the Global Supply Chain Institute, USC.

After differences on wages and conditions, the Teamsters and UPS accuse each other of walking away from the negotiating table.

“If we don’t get a deal done and we don’t have a contract July 31 at 12:01 a.m., then UPS chose to strike themselves,” said Sean O’Brien, Teamsters general president.

“The Teamsters have stopped negotiating despite historic proposals that build on our industry-leading pay,” said the company, in a statement.

For the sake of his former co-workers and customers, this retired UPS man is hoping for a resolution.

“I hope and pray that it’s not going to happen,” said Datanagan. “Customers are our family.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.