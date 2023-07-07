Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

6-year-old dies after dog bite incident

Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department...
Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department raid, where a dog was killed by officers.
By Bailey Striepling and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:19 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy died as a result of the severe injuries sustained from a dog bite incident that occurred Tuesday morning, according to North Port Police.

Initially, the child was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with extensive traumatic injuries. He was later flown to Tampa General Hospital for additional procedures.

Authorities said the child’s injuries included severe trauma to the upper torso area.

The 3-year-old pit bull mix believed responsible for the child’s injuries was taken from the home by Sarasota County Animal Services on Tuesday. Police are not aware of any previous incidents involving the dog’s behavior.

“Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. “We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious.”

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the dog who bit and killed a child will be euthanized, per the owner’s request. The dog will be put down after the 10-day quarantine.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kailua-Kona man died on July Fourth after a firework went off in his hand.
Hawaii Island police: July Fourth reveler killed after firework goes off in his hand
A viral video shows two men stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools from the Iwilei...
Viral video captures bold thieves filling carts at Hawaii store and simply walking out the door
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu Police Department headquarters.
Honolulu police officer in custody after allegedly fleeing arrest
Brazen shoplifters at Old Navy store in Waikele
Caught on camera: 3 women blatantly shoplift from Old Navy store in Waikele

Latest News

US destroying last of its chemical weapons
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families
TSA officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded...
TSA on pace to seize record number of guns, report says
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads