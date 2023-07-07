Tributes
29-year-old man arrested following brazen theft caught on camera at Home Depot

Home Depot theft
Home Depot theft(_)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they’ve made an arrest in a brazen theft caught on camera at Home Depot.

Two men walked out of the Iwilei store with power tools piled up in a shopping cart on the Fourth of July.

Authorities said a 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday on three counts of second-degree theft and a warrant.

The search for the other suspect continues.

The viral video sent to HNN shows a pair of masked men in one of the aisles loading up carts with thousands of dollars worth of Milwaukee brand power tools and casually walking out without paying for them.

A witness said the men cut the lock to the cage and stole several items, with employees and customers watching and cameras rolling. He said police were called to the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

