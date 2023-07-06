Tributes
Van’s gluten-free waffles recalled for containing undeclared wheat allergen

Van’s International Foods is recalling certain packages of their frozen gluten-free waffles...
Van’s International Foods is recalling certain packages of their frozen gluten-free waffles because they may contain undeclared wheat.(Department of Health)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have a wheat allergy, make sure to stay from these waffles.

Van’s International Foods is recalling certain packages of their frozen gluten-free waffles because they may contain undeclared wheat.

People who have an allergy or a severe sensitivity to wheat may experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if consuming these waffles. Symptoms include, but are not limited to swelling, itching, hives, nasal congestion, difficulty breathing, cramps and/or anaphylaxis.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no allergic reactions or illnesses from the recalled product have been reported yet.

All other Van’s International Foods products and Van’s gluten-free waffles with different UPC numbers, lot codes and expiration dates, are not included in the recall.

If owned, consumers are urged to either throw out or return the recalled waffles for a refund.

To identify an impacted package, here’s what to look for:

  • All recalled packages have an expiration date of Jan. 19, 2024.
  • The package’s lot code is #UW40193L.
  • The UPC number to look out for is 0 89947 30206 4.

