Maui ukulele virtuoso plays national anthem at Seattle Mariners game, wowing crowd

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An ukulele virtuoso from Maui wowed a crowd on the mainland last week.

Derick Sebastian played the National Anthem last Friday at a Seattle Mariners game and got to meet second baseman and Hilo native Kolten Wong.

Sebastian also performed at the historic Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

The father of three says he learned to play ukulele after he saw a school security guard jamming on one when he was in sixth grade.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.