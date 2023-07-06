Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

In touching reunion, TSA agent who suffered cardiac arrest meets the heroes who helped save his life

(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A TSA agent at Honolulu’s airport got a chance to thank the Good Samaritans and first responders who helped save his life.

Mark Gumabon suffered sudden cardiac arrest three months ago.

An off-duty security guard called 911 after finding Gumabon unresponsive at the airport’s employee parking lot.

Two TSA agents ran over and performed CPR.

Sheriff’s deputies used an automated external defibrillator to help revive him.

First responders later arrived and took him to the hospital.

“Today’s really touching really emotional for both myself and my family words cant explain all the gratitude that I have,” Gumabon said.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them, my good friends from TSA, and all the emergency responders, so thank you everyone.”

Kim Williams, airport program manager, added, “I think that it gives the first responders that opportunity to actually know what they’re doing actually does work or can work.”

Since 2006, there have been 104 cardiac arrests at the airport, highlighting the importance of quick access to AED’s.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone
Tails Up Maui opened for business on March 28th. Then closed on June 12th.
Buy local? For eateries competing with chains, it’s tougher than it sounds
Armed robbery caught on camera in Kailua supermarket; HPD searching for suspect with gun and...
HPD searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Kailua supermarket
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Big crowds flocked to Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July, many...
Big crowds flock to Hawaii beaches for Fourth of July celebrations

Latest News

Paul Banashihan, Jr.
Jury finds man guilty in 2018 sex assault of minor at Hawaii Island youth program
Crews move forward with construction on affordable rental project in Halawa.
Affordable rental project near rail line ramps up after financing milestone
Mahana Ward Village is the latest proposed condominium in the Kakaako area.
Developer outlines plan for 34-story condo at former site of Sports Authority in Kakaako
Halawa affordable rental project ramps up after financing milestone