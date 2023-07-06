In touching reunion, TSA agent who suffered cardiac arrest meets the heroes who helped save his life

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A TSA agent at Honolulu’s airport got a chance to thank the Good Samaritans and first responders who helped save his life.

Mark Gumabon suffered sudden cardiac arrest three months ago.

An off-duty security guard called 911 after finding Gumabon unresponsive at the airport’s employee parking lot.

Two TSA agents ran over and performed CPR.

Sheriff’s deputies used an automated external defibrillator to help revive him.

First responders later arrived and took him to the hospital.

“Today’s really touching really emotional for both myself and my family words cant explain all the gratitude that I have,” Gumabon said.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them, my good friends from TSA, and all the emergency responders, so thank you everyone.”

Kim Williams, airport program manager, added, “I think that it gives the first responders that opportunity to actually know what they’re doing actually does work or can work.”

Since 2006, there have been 104 cardiac arrests at the airport, highlighting the importance of quick access to AED’s.

