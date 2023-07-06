Some TV channels with Hawaiian Telcom go dark following contract dispute

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have Hawaiian Telcom, several TV channels will be blacked out until further notice, Hawaii News Now has learned.

This comes as the service provider tries to negotiate a new contract with Nexstar Media — the largest broadcasting company in the country.

Hawaiian Tel has filed an FCC complaint against Nexstar which owns KHON2 News, MyNetwork and the CW.

Hawaiian Tel says Nexstar is using aggressive negotiating tactics, including blackouts and raising prices nearly 5 times higher than Hawaii’s inflation rate.

Nexstar’s contract with Hawaiian TelCOM expired on June 30.

We’ve reached out to Nexstar for comment and are waiting for a response.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.