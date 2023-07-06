Public help sought in finding missing 69-year-old man with dementia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 69-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers said Nolan Redoble was last seen Wednesday afternoon outside a building at the Queen’s Medical Center.

Investigators said he never showed up for his doctor’s appointment and hasn’t been heard from since.

If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at (808)955-8300.

You can also submit a tip anonymously at honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

