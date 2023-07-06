Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Public help sought in finding missing 69-year-old man with dementia

Nolan Redoble, 69, reported missing
Nolan Redoble, 69, reported missing(Honolulu CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:21 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 69-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers said Nolan Redoble was last seen Wednesday afternoon outside a building at the Queen’s Medical Center.

Investigators said he never showed up for his doctor’s appointment and hasn’t been heard from since.

If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at (808)955-8300.

You can also submit a tip anonymously at honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kailua-Kona man died on July Fourth after a firework went off in his hand.
Hawaii Island police: July Fourth reveler killed after firework goes off in his hand
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Honolulu Police Department headquarters.
Authorities end search for Honolulu police officer who allegedly fled arrest
The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone
A viral video shows two men stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools from the Iwilei...
Viral video captures bold thieves filling carts at Hawaii store and simply walking out the door

Latest News

Missing forensic patient captured by police
Forensic patient who escaped Oahu behavioral facility back in custody, police say
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Apparent bomb threat AirDropped midflight forces Maui-bound plane to divert to Oakland
Brazen shoplifters at Old Navy store in Waikele
Caught on camera: 3 women blatantly shoplift from Old Navy store in Waikele
Honolulu police lights
2 hospitalized after being brutally attacked with machete in Kalihi