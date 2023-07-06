Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police K-9 dies after suffering medical emergency during training

Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.
Las Vegas police say K-9 Kimura has died after suffering a medical emergency.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say one of their police dogs has died this week while training.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a K-9 named Kimura died after suffering a medical emergency.

Officials said Kimura suffered the emergency while training at the LVMPD K-9 Operations Center.

The 6-year-old Dutch Shepherd was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment but died shortly after.

KVVU reports that Kimura became well-known in the community after he survived a brutal stabbing attack in April 2020.

Kimura joined the police force in Las Vegas in June 2019 and was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery after surviving the 2020 attack.

Kimura also competed in the Las Vegas Police K-9 Trials in March, taking home the “Tough Dog” award.

The department said Kimura’s loss will be deeply felt by his handler and his family.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fabulous 5 is one of the most iconic teams University of Hawaii history. Decades later,...
Former UH sports star wants people to know: Homelessness can happen to anyone
Tails Up Maui opened for business on March 28th. Then closed on June 12th.
Buy local? For eateries competing with chains, it’s tougher than it sounds
Armed robbery caught on camera in Kailua supermarket; HPD searching for suspect with gun and...
HPD searching for 2 suspects following armed robbery at Kailua supermarket
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Big crowds flocked to Ala Moana Beach Park on Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July, many...
Big crowds flock to Hawaii beaches for Fourth of July celebrations

Latest News

Wynter Cole Smith
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say
A Kailua-Kona man died on July Fourth after a firework went off in his hand.
Police: 20-year-old Hawaii Island man killed after firework goes off in his hand
This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of...
In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump posted what he said was Obama’s address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there