MPD investigating possible human remains discovered in Upcountry Maui

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:02 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating after the discovery of what’s believed to be human remains in a remote area of Upcountry Maui.

MPD responded to the intersection of Keanuhea Street and Kauilaaha Street shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

This is in the Kula Hawaiian Homes Area.

Sources say the actual location of the remains is far off the main road.

Both marked and unmarked police vehicles responded.

Officers on scene are directing traffic and blocking lanes.

If you have any information call Maui police.

This story may be updated.

