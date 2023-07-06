Tributes
Jury finds man guilty in 2018 sex assault of minor at Hawaii Island youth program

Paul Banashihan, Jr.
Paul Banashihan, Jr.(Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo jury has found a 42-year-old man guilty in a 2018 sexual assault case of a minor at a youth program in Hilo.

Paul Banashihan Jr., of Puna, was convicted on nine sex assault offenses, including three counts of second-degree sex assault, two counts of second-degree attempted sex assault and four counts of fourth-degree sex assault.

The incidents happened in April 2018 at the Hawaii Youth Challenge Academy, where Banashihan was employed.

A female minor reported that he removed her from her classroom and took her to his personal vehicle on premises, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Second-degree sex assault and second-degree attempted sex assault carry a penalty of either 10 years in prison or five years probation and up to 18 months in jail. Fourth-degree sex assault carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

Banashihan’s next court hearing is set for July 13.

