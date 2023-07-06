July 4 festivities leave Oahu’s parks in desperate need of cleanup

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Parks were in desperate need of a clean up on Wednesday, after hundreds gathered across Oahu to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Volunteers came out to Ala Moana Beach Park for the “Fifth of July Clean Up” to pick up what was left behind from Tuesday’s festivities.

“Being born and raised here and just like going to the beach from when I was super young, I’ve seen how much the influx of plastic coming into the beach has increased, it increased just in my lifetime and I’ve been horrified by it,” said Hunter Long, co-owner of Keep It Simple.

Co-owner of Keep It Simple Jillian Deolindo added, “I know there’s a lot of wind, a lot of fireworks just picking up any debris that didn’t make it to the trash can.”

Keep it Simple is a zero waste store, with locations in Kaimuki, Waikiki and Kapolei.

The store launched their plastic free July campaign, urging consumers to think about a more sustainable lifestyle this summer.

Visit Keep It Simple on social media for more information.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.